Randall Kowalke files to run for Alaska Senate

Mat-Su Borough Assembly Member Randall Kowalke has filed a letter of intent to run for the Alaska State Senate.

He is running for the District E seat currently held by Senator Mike Dunleavy, who is running for Governor. Kowalke says several people have approached him about running for the Senate. He says he spoke with Representative David Eastman, whose House district lies within District E, regarding the seat, and that Eastman said he is not sure whether he will run for the Senate. Representative George Rauscher, whose House seat is also inside District E, has not filed to run either.

Campaigns for borough office are nonpartisan, but state races are not, and Randall Kowalke is running in the Republican primary. He said he has been a registered Republican for years, and considers himself a centrist.

Kowalke said he is still organizing his campaign, and plans to visit areas outside of what he normally deals with on the Mat-Su Borough Assembly.

The state’s primary election will be on August 21st.