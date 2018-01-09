Talkeetna library hosts book-to-film reading program for local youth

by: Katie Writer – KTNA

In the Internet Age, where almost everything can be found online and at home, what is the attraction for teenagers to a public library? Talkeetna librarian aid and mother of four, Tasja Williams, has created a winter reading program that combines reading and movies to bring young people to the library.

KTNA’s Katie Writer spoke with Tasja about how she is successfully growing the popularity of a good book amongst teenagers.

The tween book to film meets from 5-7pm on the second Saturday of each month. Teens meet the last Saturday of each month from 6-8pm.