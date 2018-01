by: Katie Writer – KTNA

Talkeetna Recycling continues to grow their number of customers and tonage of material that is diverted from the Mat-Su Borough Landfill.

1,433 Talkeetna recyclers were recorded dropping off a total of 14 tons of recycable goods from July of 2017 to December 2017.

KTNA’s Katie Writer spoke with Talkeetna Recycling Committee Member Christie Seay as well as volunteer, Barb Mercer about Recycling.