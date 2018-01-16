Three candidates on Senate Seat E shortlist

The Alaskan Republican Party has decided on three names to submit to Governor Bill Walker to fill the currently vacant District E senate seat.

On Monday, party officials from local and state levels met to decide which candidates would be put forward to take the seat vacated by Mike Dunleavy, who resigned in order to focus on his campaign for governor.

The three names chosen are Representative George Rauscher, District 9 precinct captain Tom Braund, and District 10 precinct captain Todd Smoldon.

Carol Carman, District 9 Chair for the Alaska Republican Party, says in a written statement that all three men are “strong conservative candidates.”

The next step in filling the vacant seat is up to Governor Bill Walker. Walker’s choice must then be approved by a majority of Republican senators.

The District E seat is up for election this November.