This Thursday, more than forty teams are expected to start the Willow 300 sled dog race. This will be the second annual running of the race. KTNA’s Phillip Manning spoke with Race Director Christine Stitt about this year’s Willow 300.

In addition to the start line in Willow and the finish line at Sheep Creek Lodge, checkpoints in this year’s Willow 300 include Deshka Landing, Amber Lake, and the Trapper Creek Trading Post.