by: Katie Writer – KTNA

The Talkeetna Hockey Team requires a lot of people power in both rink maintenance as well as an extensive coaching staff.

The formation of the ice is no easy undertaking. Program Director Jack MacDonald, whom the rink is named after, spends hundreds of hours throughout the season making

and maintaining the ice.

KTNA’s Katie Writer spoke with Talkeetna Arctic Terns coach Israel Mahay ahead of home games against Healy.

This weekend’s games begin Saturday at 11:00 am.