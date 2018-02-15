Crowley Classic begins

The 2018 Crowley Classic Basketball Tournament is underway at Su Valley High School.

This year, six teams are competing from around the state. Nenana, Sand Point, Tri-Valley, Redington, and King Cove are all taking part in addition to Su Valley. Games began Thursday afternoon, and will run through Saturday.

The Rams’ first games are/were at 6:00 pm Thursday for the girls, and 7:30 for the boys.

On Friday, the girls play at 6:30 pm, and the boys play at 8:00.

How well Su Valley does in those first two games will determine what place they play for on the final day. Saturday’s games start at 9:00 am with the 5th and 6th place girls game at 9:00 am. The final game on Saturday will be the boys championship at 4:30.

KTNA plans to broadcast Su Valley’s games on Saturday live. We don’t yet know when the Rams will play, so keep up with us on social media to find out when to tune in.