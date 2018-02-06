Su Valley Boys Basketball Finish 3rd at Nenana Classic

February 6, 2018 |

The 2017-2018 Su Valley Rams Boys Varsity Basketball Team. Photo courtesy of Mike Matthews.

by:  Katie Writer – KTNA

The Su Valley Boys Basketball are past the midpoint of the season with 8 wins and 5 losses.

This past weekend, they placed third at The Nenana Classic Basketball Tournament. 

Junior Blake Drover and Senior Cody Morgan were named to the All Tournament Team, filling the sails of the team’s momentum for this week’s home games.

Su Valley High School is hosting The Crowley Classic February 15th,16th, and 17th, with teams traveling from the Aleutian Islands, Nenana, Tri-Valley, and Reddington. 

