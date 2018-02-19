Su Valley boys win Crowley Classic

The Su Valley Boys took first place in the Crowley Classic Basketball Tournament this weekend in thrilling fashion.

The Rams started the tournament with a dominant victory over Tri-Valley. By the time the final buzzer sounded, the Su Valley boys had won 74 to 42. On Friday, the boys put up a victory against King Cove that was only slightly less lopsided, with a final of 65 to 39.

That earned them a berth in the championship game on Saturday against Sand Point, which was broadcast live on KTNA. After trailing for much of the first half, Su Valley rallied in the second half, and the game went to overtime. As the final seconds ticked down in overtime, Sand Point led by one. After a shot from Blake Drover missed, Senior Cody Morgan grabbed the rebound and put it back up. As the buzzer sounded, Morgan’s shot went through, giving the Rams a 50 to 49 victory.

The Su Valley girls finished 5th in the tournament. The Rams, who only have five players, so cannot substitute, and struggled in the first two games. They also tipped off against Sand Point on Saturday. Su Valley was able to push ahead to a double-digit lead in the second half, and won the game handily.

For the girls, Dylan Bietsch was named to the all-tournament team, and Bailey Mischenko received the Bruce Gunderson Heart and Hustle award, which is named for a former Su Valley coach and Mischenko’s grandfather.

Boys individual awards included Will Snyder receiving the Heart and Hustle Award. Snyder was also named to the all-tournament team along with teammates Cy Jolley, Blake Drover, and Cody Morgan. Morgan was also named the boys MVP for the Crowley Classic.

The Rams will play their last home games of the season this Friday and Saturday.