Anja Radano finishes the 2018 Iditarod

On Saturday, Talkeetna musher Anja Radano finished her first Iditarod in 51st place out of 52 finishers.

Before this year’s race, Radano said her goal was to finish the race ahead of at least one competitor. At 11:00 am on Saturday, she accomplished that goal, finishing thirteen minutes ahead of Magnus Kaltenborn of Whitehorse. Kaltenborn earned this year’s Red Lantern Award for being the last musher to pass under the burled arch in Nome.

Fifteen of the original sixty-seven mushers who entered this year’s race scratched for various reasons, including perennial fan favorite DeeDee Jonrowe.

Anja Radano finished the 2018 Iditarod with a race time of twelve days, twenty hours, and ten seconds. She finished the race with twelve of the sixteen dogs she started with in harness.