The Alaska State Troopers have identified the remains of two people that were found at Byers Lake Campground last week.

Troopers say the deceased are Ross Hagens and his wife, Michelle Danek, of Wasilla. Both Hagens and Danek were thirty-one years old.

Troopers initially responded to Byers Lake last Tuesday around noon after a maintenance worker for Denali State Park reported the bodies.

Troopers say the investigation into the cause and manner of Hagens’ and Danek’s deaths is ongoing.