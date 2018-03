Hatcher Pass Road was closed Monday due to an avalanche, according to the Alaska Department of Transportation.

According to a Monday morning statement, Hatcher Pass Road, also known as Palmer-Fishhook road, was closed near Mile 15. Avalanche specialists are on-site assessing the stability of the slide and the risk of future avalanches. The road is expected to be closed for at least twenty-four hours. Officials ask that the public avoid the area until conditions improve.