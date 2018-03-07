Sen. Shower will not join majority caucus

Senator Mike Shower has decided not to join the majority caucus in the Alaska State Senate.

Senate Republicans confirmed Shower late last month to fill the seat vacated by former senator Mike Dunleavy.

The senate majority requires members to vote with the caucus on procedural matters and on the final budget bill. That second requirement is where Senator Shower says he ran into difficulty.

On his official Facebook page, Senator Shower says, “I believe we need additional cuts, not an increase in government spending. I appreciate the Senate Majority members who have been very gracious and welcoming. However, I need to focus on the priorities of District E.”

Shower will not be alone in being a caucus of one. His predecessor, Mike Dunleavy, left the majority over budget concerns, as did current Senator Shelley Hughes.