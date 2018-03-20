Sewer and Water sales tax brings in $300 in January

This January, the Mat-Su Borough began collecting sales tax in the Talkeetna Sewer and Water District. Total revenue from the tax amounted to just over $300, or about $10,000 in taxable sales within the district.

Borough Finance Director Cheyenne Heindel says the revenue is based on sales that were reported to the borough, and that reminder letters have been sent to those businesses that did not report sales for January. February’s sales reports are not due until next week.

The three-percent sales tax passed last October in a vote of those residing within the sewer and water district. The purpose of the tax is to bolster the revenue of the sewer and water system, which has run in the red for years. The fact that many business owners do not live in the district has led to opposition from Election Day onward.