Su Valley boys finish third at conference tournament

The Su Valley Boys basketball team came just short of advancing to the state tournament last weekend.

The Rams, who came into the conference tournament with a conference record of six wins and four losses, began by tipping off against Effie Kokrine Charter School. Su Valley put up an impressive showing on both offense and defense, winning by a final score of 74 to 26.

Su Valley’s next opponent was second-ranked Cordova, who had a conference record slightly better than the Rams. Again, Su Valley came away with the victory, with a final score of 55 to 49 as the final buzzer sounded.

The third game determined who won the Interior Conference. After a very close game against top-ranked Tok, the fourth quarter ended in a tie, sending the game to overtime. In the end, Tok squeezed out the victory 67 to 66.

That sent Su Valley to the consolation bracket, where a win would earn them second place and punch their ticket to the state tournament. They plated Cordova, who earned their chance to be in the game by winning vs. Nenana, losing to Tok, and eliminating Glennallen in the consolation bracket. Cordova came out on top of the close game, winning 44 to 41.