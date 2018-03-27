Susitna Writer’s Voice–Yukon Don Tanner’s Talkeetna Territory Papers, chapter 7

Yukon Don Tanner reads Chapter 7 , “The History of Land Acquisition in the Talkeetna Territory” from his new book Talkeetna Territory Papers:

As many Americans moved west in pursuit of what once was called Manifest Destiny and discovered the west was filling up with settlers, pioneers had to push on. In the early 1900s, homestead land was opened on the frontier of Alaska by the Bureau of Land Management. Up to 320 acres could be staked. Federal lands for homesteading were closed out entirely by 1972.

The state of Alaska, recognizing the problem, a need for

public land for sale to individuals, pressed hard to get patent

(land title) to suitable land for agriculture classified so it could

be sold. These efforts led to the first farmland sale on August 5,

1961 in the Anchor Point area. The state followed up by creating

eight classifications of property use that could be purchased

from the state. By 1968 a land disposal program was in full

swing. This program was known as OTE (Open to Entry) and

brought the first state land disposal to the Talkeetna Territory.

This allowed up to five acres to be staked by individuals, with

few restrictions. This opportunity ceased to exist in 1973.

In 1980 a new program was opened in the Talkeetna

Territory known as Chase I Remote Parcel. It expanded an area

from Clear Creek /Chase north to Chulitna. There was no requirement

to build. A claimant was authorized to stake up to

forty acres.

In 1985 the state modified the program into the State

Homestead and Remote Parcel Program. This disposal program

allowed up to forty acres per person to be staked in

remote areas of the state. We were successful in acquiring a

40 acre tract in 1980 and again in 1984 northeast of Talkeetna.

The Division of Natural Resources also subdivided and

disposed of, by lottery, several hundred lots along the north

side of the Talkeetna River in the ‘80s. These were five-acre

lots, which were later combined to make ten and fifteen acres,

as a lawsuit by local residents challenged the population density

that would overtake available resources.

Today in the Talkeetna Territory there are 930 private parcels

owned by 720 owners. There may be 120 cabins, but only

50 residents in this area. Each year more individuals build and

move in, bringing an ever-changing bush culture.

Note: “In 1972 Bob Durr headed a conference in Juneau

with Walter Hickel and others to present his recommendations

on land disposals – what he stressed was larger parcels – 40

acres, not the proposed five acres as they were too small to sustain

long term lumber and firewood harvest.” Jonathon Durr

Bob Durr and his family were some of the first to move

into the Talkeetna Territory in 1973. They built on Back Lake

several miles north of Talkeetna. Bob is gone now; his sons

Steve and Jonathon still reside at Back Lake. The resident population

has declined since the ‘70s and ‘80s. Only thirty remain

full time in the area. The weekenders now create some conflict

over trail use.

Tannerville, our homestead residence, was originally

staked in 1962 by Jack Warden. At that time The United States

Bureau of Land Management still allowed staking up to 160

acres. Jack responded to, as he put it, the call of God to preach.

He sold his improvements to Gordon Freeman who received

the Homestead Patent in 1964. Having built a small, 10-by10

cabin (the required habitable dwelling), an outhouse, and

cleared 40 acres for a potato crop to meet federal requirements

for ownership. We purchased this piece of God’s paradise in

April 2000 from the Freeman estate. A 1942-D Caterpillar bulldozer

was part of the package.

We rebuilt the original cabin and added on a 16-by-16

two-sided log addition. This cabin burned to the ground in

2004. The historic structure still standing is the original log

outhouse, fifty plus years old and still in working condition.

The photo of our new log home is included here. It is 30by-

30, built of white spruce from Upper Montana Creek. Built

by Dan Nelson of Talkeetna, hand-scribed with superior skill,

it is a bush masterpiece. Hand-scribing is the method of carefully

cutting what are called relief cuts in each log, and shaping

each log to fit together, one atop the other, so that as the logs

dry and settle, there is no air gap between the logs, nor will

they break or twist out of plumb in the wall.

To bring all the logs and other building materials to this

remote location, it took thirty-nine lifts with a Huey Helicopter

to get everything needed on-site, at a cost of $12,000 just for

the helicopter, about $15,554.00 in 2017 dollars. The ridgepole

was fifty-three feet long and weighed 2,350 pounds.