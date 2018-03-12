Tips for Healthy Living 3-9-18

This week, Sunshine Community Health Center Physician Assistant Keith Kehoe talks about the importance of staying active this time of year, and about blood clots which can be life threatening. Called deep vein thrombosis, a blood clot in the lower leg (or elsewhere), can travel to the heart and cause death, but usually, symptoms are non-specific and difficult to diagnose. Those at greater risk are people who smoke, are pregnant, on birth control, or with a genetic predisposition to blood clotting.