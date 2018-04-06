Sales tax figures for February released

The Mat-Su Borough has released the revenue figures for the sales tax levied on the Talkeetna Sewer and Water District at the beginning of this year.

According to an email sent by the borough’s tax specialist, Candie Graham, sales tax revenue is up from last month. Revenue for January is listed at more than $13,500, and numbers for February are almost exactly $4,000 higher. Eleven additional businesses filed sales taxes for February, and thirty-two potential new businesses were identified. One unidentified business was listed as delinquent.

Voters living in the sewer and water district passed the sales tax last October. The purpose of the tax is to fund operations and future capital costs for Talkeetna’s sewer and water system. Since it went into effect, the tax has come under criticism by some locals, since it was implemented year-round as opposed to seasonally, and at a higher rate than suggested by local boards. A repeal effort of the sales tax is currently underway.