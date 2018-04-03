Troopers: Road rage incident leads to shooting in Willow

A Wasilla man was shot in Willow after what the Alaska State Troopers describe as a road rage incident.

Troopers say 25-year-old Trent Wohlers was involved in a road rage incident with another vehicle traveling northbound on the Parks Highway. According to Troopers, Wohlers followed the other vehicle into Willow, where the female driver of the vehicle met with her boyfriend in the parking lot of the Sunshine Community Health Center Willow Clinic.

Troopers say there was a physical altercation, and Wohlers was shot. His injuries are described as serious and life threatening, though Troopers have not said who fired the shot.

The state’s General Investigation Unit has taken over the case, and no arrests have been reported as of Tuesday afternoon.