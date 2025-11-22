Assembly Fails Ordinance Restricting Control Over Election Brochures

This year’s Mat-Su Borough brochure ahead of the November elections included a statement about Charlie Kirk and other victims of political violence. It spurred a discussion about whether the brochure was the appropriate place for the language. District 1 Assemblymember Tim Hale introduced an ordinance that would restrict the Assembly’s power to add language to the elections brochure and instead would leave it to the Borough Clerk to create.

After hearing divided public testimony both for and against the ordinance, the Assembly failed the legislation that would restrict their own power to change the brochure.

Hale says that the Borough election brochure should only contain the factual items pertinent to the elections. He goes on to say that politicians should not mess with elections, including the informational brochure.

No other Assemblymember commented about the ordinance at the meeting. All except Hale and District 2 Assemblymember Nowers voted against the ordinance.