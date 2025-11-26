Christmas Tree Cutting on State and Borough Land Opens

Christmas tree cutting is now allowed on Mat-Su Borough and State land for personal use.

Mat-Su Borough Natural Resource Manager Emerson Krueger says to cut a tree at the Borough’s site, residents must have their free permit in-hand or on their phone. Cutting is only permitted on designated land within the area west of Butte Elementary School. Borough staff have marked the area with blue, red, and white flagging. Parking is at the beginning of the trail next to the Borough transfer station. Permits are only available online through the Borough website.

Mat-Su and Southwest Area Forester for the Division of Forestry and Fire Protection Steve Nickel says there is no permit required to cut on State land, but it must be cut from unrestricted land, not from a designated State Park or Forest.

The Matanuska Moose Range and the forested land between Miles 4 and 5 on Oilwell Road in Trapper Creek are two examples of places residents might cut on State land.

Harvesting from Borough or State land can only be for personal use. Harvested trees must be less than 15 feet tall, trees cannot be topped, and residents must take the whole tree. Both Nickel and Krueger say to cut the stumps as close to the ground as possible.

Both the Borough and the State limit cutting to one Christmas tree for personal use each year.