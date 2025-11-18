Clearer Definitions for Watercraft Proposed

Personal watercraft are currently not defined as motorized in the Mat-Su Borough’s Lake Management Plan language. But jet skis and wave runners are defined as personal watercraft.

A decision by the Board of Adjustments and Appeals for Morvro Lake in Houston several years ago excluded watercraft such as jet skis and wave runners and similar acrobatic or stunt equipment from the motorized watercraft category.

Borough Planning and Land Use Director Alex Strawn says defining those watercraft as motorized will help provide clarity for staff and the public, while maintaining the original intent of the ordinance.

The new language would create a definition of motorized watercraft and revise the definition of personal watercraft to be included in the motorized category.

Existing and new lake management plans would be subject to the new language and the Borough could enforce the regulations as they apply to each Lake with a plan.

The proposed changes to the Lake Management Plan language will be introduced at this week’s Planning Commission meeting and will be discussed at the December 1 Commission meeting.