No Large Lot Designation in the Borough

Lot sizes have become a topic at both the Planning Commission and Mat-Su Borough Assembly over the last few months. At this week’s Assembly meeting, members failed legislation that would limit subdividing lots to five acres in size if the community voted for the limitations.

The Planning Commission also unanimously failed the resolution, citing a similarity to codifying homeowner association rules and allowing neighbors to dictate what individuals do with their land. The proposed ordinance would have required 67 percent of the residents in the area to approve the large lot district designation.

Several residents from the Lazy Mountain area spoke at the Assembly meeting in favor of the large lot districts. They cited the ability to protect their land from their neighbors and from developers taking over communities. In addition, the strain on water resources was discussed multiple times, noting that more wells in the area could impact the water table.

District 1 Assemblymember Hale proposed the ordinance. He notes that developers can purchase large lots and subdivide to the existing minimum one acre. This is despite the areas being identified for larger lots in the Comprehensive Plan and neighborhood covenants prohibiting subdivisions to smaller lots. Hale notes that if it’s not codified, the Platting Board does not consider it when approving plats.

Despite significant discussion and several proposed amendments, the Assembly ultimately failed the legislation.