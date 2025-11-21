Talkeetna Students Named as 2026 UA Scholars

Susitna Valley High School Seniors, Calla Fish and Liam Kaso, have been named as UA Scholars by the University of Alaska.

The UA Scholars Award is a $15,000 scholarship awarded to select Alaska high school students who are in the top 10% of their class at the end of their junior year. The Award may be used at any University of Alaska campus. The scholarship is distributed in the amount of $3,750 per year for four years.

The UA Scholars Award was originally established in 1999 to provide an incentive for Alaska’s students to achieve academic excellence. It also is designed to encourage the top high school graduates from every community in Alaska to remain in state and attend the University of Alaska system.

The scholarship funds may be used for tuition, fees, room, board, books or study abroad programs.