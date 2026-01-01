Alaska Railroad Responds to Northern Deep Freeze

The Alaska Railroad has announced that the Aurora Winter Train will NOT operate January 3–4, 2026, due to extreme winter temperatures between Denali National Park and Fairbanks. Temperatures this weekend are expected to be in excess of 40 degrees below zero.

The Railroad has also stated that the Hurricane Flagstop Train service will operate an additional train on Saturday, January 3rd, in order to provide essential access for Flagstop residents.

Passengers utilize the Aurora Winter Train to enjoy the winter scenery of Alaska’s backcountry from the comfort of a warm railcar. The train makes the 12 hour journey from Anchorage to Fairbanks on Saturday and returns to Anchorage on Sunday. Passengers can disembark in Talkeetna or Healy to explore winter ski trails or journey on to Fairbanks.

The Hurricane Train is a separate service that runs in conjunction with the Aurora Winter Train.

The Hurricane Flagstop Train provides “as needed” transportation services between Talkeetna and Hurricane Gulch. This 50-mile stretch of wilderness is populated by Alaskans who live off the road system. These residents use the train for access to and from more populated areas that offer services and essential supplies. The train stops to pick up people who are simply standing beside the tracks and will stop the train for anyone who wishes to disembark anywhere along the route.

Due to the nature of a flagstop service, the Hurricane Train’s schedule varies depending on the number of stops it makes along the way.

The Railroad says they are prioritizing safety for its passengers, through this cold stretch, and that they plan to resume regular service for both the Hurricane Train and the Aurora Winter Train as temperatures warm.