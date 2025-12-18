Borough Hazard Mitigation Plan Updated

An abbreviated update to the Mat-Su Borough’s Hazard Mitigation Plan is being forwarded to the Assembly after recommendation from the Planning Commission. According to Borough Floodplain Administrator and Planner Taunnie Boothby, the planning effort reviews natural hazards every five years.

“Hazard mitigation plans are a planning effort in order to help reduce loss of life and property damage from the impact of natural hazards.”

The current plan is effective through February 2026 and covers a number of hazards.

“The one that is currently in effect covers flooding and erosion, wildland conflagration fires, earthquakes, volcanic ash, severe weather, and changes in the cryosphere.”

This year’s abbreviated update to the plan will also include tsunamis in the Upper Cook Inlet and permafrost thaw landslide instability. Boothby says while it’s accepted that tsunamis don’t impact the Upper Cook Inlet, there is no scientific evidence showing that. And more mountainous areas of the Borough, like Glacier View, may experience landslides and instability due to permafrost thaw.

The next plan will include a detailed earthquake analysis using funds from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Additional dollars from that program will match some congressionally designated Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, funding from Senator Murkowski’s office to go toward mitigation. Boothby says the mitigation funding may help provide things like auto gas shutoffs and tsunami sirens. Each of these will refer back to the Hazard Mitigation Plan.

According to Boothby, the Borough is eligible for funding when there is a plan in place. She says since 2004, the Borough has received nearly $37 million for 36 projects from six disasters and one designated spending grant.

The Borough’s draft Hazard Mitigation Plan is available on the Borough’s website. It is expected to go to the Assembly for adoption on January 20.