Cleanup Efforts Underway With High Winds Due Again This Weekend

High winds last weekend led to power outages, vehicle and building damage, and scattered debris throughout the Mat-Su Borough.

Borough Emergency Manager Casey Cook says the call volume was three to four times what they usually get. Many calls were about power lines.

“The majority of the calls, at least the first couple days, were trees on power lines, you know sparking, arcing, trees across the roadway. So our crews go out to assist with those or at least report those and get that information back to MEA [Matanuska Electric Association].”

Governor Mike Dunleavy and Mayor Edna DeVries declared the storm a disaster, which will activate the State’s disaster recovery programs, including those for State Individual Assistance and Public Assistance.

To help with the cleanup, Borough Solid Waste Division Manager Jeff Smith says there is a temporary fee waiver for construction and demolition debris, like that from sheds, roofing, and furniture, at the central landfill through December 21. Trees and woody debris are always free to drop off and are accepted at the Willow, Talkeetna, and Big Lake transfer stations and the Central Landfill. Transfer stations have a limit of 5 cubic yards of woody debris per day. Regular fees for household trash still apply.

Smith says the landfill closed on Saturday morning and did not reopen until Tuesday due to the winds. He says there are lots of residents visiting the landfill so it may be busy.

“Be patient when they come here because there’s a lot of people coming in, so just to be patient in line and we’re doing our best to get them through.

With the next storm expected this weekend, Cook says it’s a good time to get prepared with alternative heat sources and to make sure they function properly. He stresses not to use certain alternative heat sources, like generators and kerosene heaters, for indoor use. He also recommends having food, water, and medications on hand.

Cook says according to the National Weather Service, this cyclical weather pattern of windy conditions followed by very cold temperatures will likely last for the next 45 days.