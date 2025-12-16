Free Smoke Alarms for Residents

The State of Alaska is partnering with local fire departments to get smoke alarms into the communities. Talkeetna Fire Chief Eric Chappel says residents can fill out the online form and the request will go to their community’s fire department.

Chief Chappel says the fire department will install the smoke alarms at no charge based on the number of bedrooms and levels in the home. He says they also will check any existing smoke alarms to be sure they are working.

The State program only runs for about six more weeks, but Chappel says the Talkeetna Fire Department has an ongoing program for installing them and will make sure any resident that needs them gets them.

Chappel says the Talkeetna Fire Department responds to about 14 calls per month. While most of those calls are medical, there are a few calls for smoke stack fires. He urges residents to clean out chimneys and woodstoves at least once a year. Try not to burn excessive amounts of spruce because of the creosote build-up. He also recommends getting woodstoves inspected regularly to be sure they are not corroded.

Residents may sign up using the online form through the end of January 2026.