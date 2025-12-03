Holistic Discussion About Personal Watercraft Proposed

The Mat-Su Borough Planning Commission ultimately proposed discussing the definition of personal use watercraft in the lake management plan language at a later time when those management plans could be discussed holistically.

Borough Planning and Land Use Director Alex Strawn says at this week’s Commission meeting that this proposal was to clean up the language to define personal watercraft, including jet skis and wave runners. The current definition does not classify them as motorized. The Borough’s Board of Adjustments and Appeals made a decision several years ago about Morvro Lake in Houston to exclude jet skis and wave runners from the motorized watercraft category.

The Commission redrafted a resolution to recommend the holistic review after a discussion about how lake management plans are drafted and who has the authority in drafting them.

Several Commissioners say they would rather discuss the definition as part of a broader review of lake management plans, which Strawn says could come to the Commission in the near future.