LCAC Recommends Disbanding

At their meeting this week, the Library Citizens’ Advisory Committee, or LCAC, voted to recommend disbanding the group. Without books in the queue for review, the group voted to sunset the Committee as of this month.

The Committee first met in July 2024 to address challenged books from the Borough’s five libraries. The group’s focus had been books challenged for adult themes that were shelved in children’s or young adult sections. Later, the group began reviewing materials that were already shelved in the adult section. Several members this year asked that the group only review materials with adult themes that may have been shelved incorrectly.

None of the books that were recommended for removal by the LCAC over its time in operation were actually removed from the public libraries. Many were instead reshelved in the adult section.

In their meeting this week, the LCAC amended their resolution to hand over responsibilities of challenged book reviews to the Library Board. The resolution will go to the Assembly for review and approval at a future meeting.