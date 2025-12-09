Library Committee to Discuss Disbanding

Beyond approving the previous meeting minutes and tonight’s agenda, the only item before the Mat-Su Borough’s Library Citizens’ Advisory Committee is a resolution to dissolve the group.

The Committee last met in August. Its subsequent meetings were canceled due to lack of quorum.

The one-page resolution to dissolve the Committee says the group has fulfilled the intended purpose and provided valuable contributions to the community. It goes on to say that the group deems it appropriate to sunset the Committee in order to streamline operations and align with current organizational priorities.

No further context is provided in the informational packet and Borough Community Development Director Jillian Morrissey says that the resolution language was drafted at the request of the LCAC members. And that she does not have additional context around the decision to initiate the resolution.

The final decision to dissolve the Committee would be at the discretion of the Borough Assembly.