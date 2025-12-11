Mat-Su Borough Mayor Declares Disaster Due to High Winds

Mat-Su Borough Mayor Edna DeVries declared a disaster due to sustained high-speed winds from December 5 through 9. The Declaration states there is a significant threat to private and public infrastructure throughout the Borough.

The Declaration notes sustained winds of more than 50 miles per hour and hurricane-force gusts damaging homes, vehicles, and other property.

Widespread power outages and loss of basic utilities across the Borough has left some with broken pipes, debris on roads and structures, and damages to vehicles.

Because the estimated costs of recovery are beyond what the Borough could provide, the Declaration requests that Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy declare a Disaster Emergency so that financial disaster assistance will be available to the Borough, its residents, and businesses.