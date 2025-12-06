More Accessible Toilets in Talkeetna Funded in CIP

This year’s Mat-Su Borough Capital Improvement Program, or CIP, includes a dock, bike lane, ski lift, and toilets. Flushing toilets installed before last year’s tourist season in the Talkeetna Village Park both increased and improved the facilities. But the gravel paths leading to the new toilets are difficult and potentially hazardous for those using mobility aids. The toilet accessibility project was included in this year’s CIP project list.

Before the new toilets arrived in Talkeetna Village Park, there was a dual pit toilet. Those pit toilets are now in their new home at the Whigmi Trailhead, a project on last year’s CIP list.

Projects are nominated by community groups or individuals. Staff representing all Borough departments review and score the projects, which must meet five main criteria. They must be within the Borough’s powers to accomplish, cannot be considered routine maintenance, be a minimum of $20,000 and a maximum of $1 million, have a life span of at least five years, and align with a goal in an adopted Mat-Su Borough Plan.

Twenty-three projects were reviewed this year. Of the projects, those with a legal requirement, like meeting ADA needs, those with a positive impact on public health, and those with a connection to an existing Borough project are weighted more heavily.

More accessible toilets in Talkeetna’s Village Park ranked high in this year’s CIP list. At a cost of $40,000, the area surrounding the new toilet facility will be paved to allow easier access for those with disabilities.

The Assembly will consider these prioritized projects for funding in future budget cycles over the next several years.