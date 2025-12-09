Public Outreach a Focus for Borough’s Healthy Watershed Initiative Program

Habitat protection is the main focus for a new Mat-Su Borough Healthy Watershed Initiative aiming to educate residents about riparian habitat protection, the trees and shrubs along waterways. Borough Long-range Planner Paul Clark says the motivation for the project is to help meet the new Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System, or MS4, permit requirements.

Though the Borough has requested a delay of the permit’s initialization, they are committed to achieving some of the minimum control measures, including public education and participation. To help with that effort, the Borough received a $100,000 grant through the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation. A contractor will help with the project.

Clark says the team has already begun developing a public engagement plan, including a survey and website. He says the goal of these is to understand what’s important to residents.

As the team moves forward, they will visit all the Borough’s community councils for some more targeted engagement. But Clark says the survey is available now through the Borough website and residents are welcome to weigh in.