Recovery Funds Available for Residents

Mat-Su Borough residents are eligible to apply for recovery funds for damages related to the recent windstorms through the Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

According to Borough Manager Mike Brown, residents should be prepared with property ownership documents, insurance policies, and proof of residency, like a utility bill with a physical address on it. Brown recommends also taking pictures of the damaged property, if safe to do so.

The program helps individuals and families in the disaster area with major losses that are not covered by insurance or other sources. It applies to residents who have lost their primary home, main form of transportation with no other option, and essential personal property. Residents may also be eligible for funding assistance if they incurred medical, funeral, or dental expenses as a direct result of the disaster.

Brown says the program funding will apply to the windstorm disaster beginning on December 5 and will include expected storm damage for weather-related events through January 15. Residents may apply online or by calling 844.445.7131.