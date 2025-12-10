SV Rams Win Big Despite Savage Storms

Severe winter weather did not stop Su-Valley’s varsity sports teams from reaping big wins last weekend.

The Rams’ women’s volleyball team took Second Place at the Alaska State Championship Tournament in Anchorage, despite navigating high winds, power outages and blizzard-like conditions in order to compete.

The Rams lost in the Championship round to Unalaska, 1-3. According to Coach, Chad Valentine, Su-Valley’s appearance at the State Tournament marks the thirteenth appearance in a row for the Lady Rams. This year the volleyball team also won the Borealis Conference Academic Award and Valentine was named Conference Coach of the Year.

Also last weekend, Su-Valley wrestlers performed well at the John Tobin Wrestling Tournament in North Pole. While the winds were less of a factor in the northern part of the state, wrestlers traveled on icy roads and -35 degree Fahrenheit temperatures in order to compete.

Senior, Sawyer Love, claimed Second Place at the tournament and sophomore, Garrin Bowley, placed Fourth in his weight class.

Su-Valley’s 2025 volleyball season is now over. The co-ed wrestling team will head this weekend to Valdez to compete in the Denali Region Tournament.