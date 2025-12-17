Two Su-Valley Wrestlers Headed to State

Susitna-Valley Wrestlers brought home multiple medals after competing in the Denali Region Contest, held last weekend in Valdez.

Senior, Sawyer Love won First Place in the 125 Pound Weight Division. Sophomore, Tasi Taala nabbed Third Place in the Heavyweight Division. Those wins qualified both wrestlers to compete in the Alaska State Wrestling Tournament, which will be held this weekend in Anchorage.

Ivan Schwartz and Dublin Smith were also awarded with the Sportsmanship Award, an award designed to recognize a high level of commitment to the sport and respect for fellow competitors.