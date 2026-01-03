Borough says Talkeetna water safe after pressure loss

On Friday night, the Talkeetna Water System experienced a loss in pressure due to a mechanical issue, according to Amanda Fleming with the Mat-Su Borough.

Water service was restored, but Fleming says there may be residual air in the lines, which can result in cloudy water. According to Fleming, operators conducted water quality tests throughout the service area after service was restored. Based on the results of those tests the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation has not issued a boil water notice for Talkeetna.

Fleming says there may be additional pressure fluctuations and air in water lines until the issue is completely resolved. She says anyone who experiences a pressure loss should immediately contact the on-call operator at 907-861-8347.