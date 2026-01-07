District 7 Mat-Su Borough Assemblymember Ron Bernier proposed a shooting range on Zero Lake Road near Willow. But first, the Borough-owned land will need to be reclassified. The Borough Planning Commission voted last night to recommend approving the reclassification of part of a Forest Management parcel as Reserved Use for a shooting range.

Borough Land Management staff Peter Burton notes at the Planning Commission meeting that there are still steps needed to identify the land for a range if the reclassification is approved by the Assembly. He says it would go through the planning process, including additional public input, should the range be proposed for development. He says there is currently no formal plan or funding to develop the site as a range, but that reclassifying it opens it to that use later.

Burton says staff worked with Bernier to identify and select appropriate parcels for a potential range. The site selected is directly adjacent to two privately owned parcels along Zero Lake Road. Both property owners appeared at the meeting to express their opposition. In addition, the proposal received many letters of opposition, including from the Willow Area Community Organization, and a few in support.

Many in opposition expressed interest in a shooting range, but not at the proposed site. Most say they are opposed for a variety of reasons, including noise, creating a dangerous situation for adjacent residents and dog teams, water contamination, and air traffic.

The resolution recommending approval will now go to the Assembly for discussion at a future meeting.