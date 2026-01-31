Proposed Library Ordinance Would Remove Materials Deemed Inappropriate

Mat-Su Borough District 1 Assemblymember Michael Bowles has proposed an ordinance that would remove any materials from the five Borough libraries that contain any sexual activity. The ordinance would apply to all materials, including those in the adult section.

The ordinance outlines a standard with similar wording to that used by the Library Citizens’ Advisory Committee and aligned with the State law to evaluate whether materials are harmful to minors.

The memorandum attached to the ordinance cites parental rights, child protection, community standards, and a focus on education. According to Community Development Director Jillian Morrissey in a previous interview, as of October, any parent can know what materials their child is checking out of the library. To date, two families have signed up for that program.

It is unclear who will be tasked with evaluating the existing Borough library collections to meet the requirements of the proposed ordinance. The LCAC was tasked with reviewing challenged materials that already were shelved, but an ordinance to sunset that committee will be discussed at the February 3 Assembly meeting. That ordinance not only sunsets the committee, but also shifts their tasks to the Library Board. At this time the Library Board is able to review the incoming materials list and pull any item for review.

Borough Attorney Nick Spiropoulos says he was able to review the legislation prior to it going on the agenda. He notes that though the Borough’s Library Board would be able to weigh in on library materials in an advisory capacity according to the proposed ordinance, the decision to remove materials ultimately falls to the Borough Manager or his designee. State law provides custody and control of all physical Borough property to the Borough Manager.

While the ordinance is set for introduction at the February 3 Assembly meeting, Assemblymember Bowles has indicated in a Facebook post that he intends to pull the proposed legislation and rework it.