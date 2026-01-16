Proposed State Bill Would Require PFAS Monitoring

Forever chemicals, also known as per and poly fluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS have been identified in water supplies across the country. They are long-lasting chemicals found in a number of everyday products. These PFAS compounds find their way into soil, air, and water.

A prefiled bill with the Alaska State Legislature that may be addressed this session would require testing of all public drinking water systems, which would include Talkeetna and Trapper Creek.

According to Mat-Su Borough Utilities and Facilities Supervisor Amanda Fleming, the State Department of Environmental Conservation has been testing public water systems in anticipation of regulations. There are currently no regulations around PFAS for public water systems in Alaska.

Fleming says Talkeetna’s public water supply was first tested in 2023 and no PFAS was detected. In 2025, the PFAS detected in Talkeetna was well below the reporting limit. Trapper Creek’s water point also was tested in 2025 and no PFAS was detected.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, public water systems must monitor for PFAS and must provide initial monitoring by 2027. Public water systems will have until 2029 to implement solutions to reduce PFAS if they exceed acceptable levels. Fleming says the State must adopt the EPA standards at a minimum, but could make them more strict if they choose. With the current EPA standards, Talkeetna’s water system shows minimal PFAS and Trapper Creek’s water point has shown none to date.

Fleming says she is in the process of developing a source water protection plan for Trapper Creek’s water point, which will identify contamination zones around the well, should any exist. She says that should be submitted to the DEC’s drinking water program soon.

The State Legislature begins on Tuesday, January 20, when they are expected to begin discussing legislation. Should this bill move forward for adoption as written, it would have an effective date of January 1, 2027.