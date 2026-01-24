Trapper Creek Community Council Seats New Board

Trapper Creek Welcomes You

Trapper Creek residents cast their ballots for the Community Council board positions in December. Twenty-seven residents voted for six members to fill those seats. One seat will remain vacant.

Community Councils in the Mat-Su Borough serve as advisory groups for local residents, providing a way for the community to voice concerns to Borough and State representatives.

Jason Kresge will serve a one-year term and was elected by the Board as Chair. Tom Amalfitano will serve a one-year term as Vice-Chair.

Jeff Spotts and Stephen Strong will each serve two-year terms. Strong will now serve as Treasurer. Mike Volin and Dave Ritenburg round out the group, each with one-year terms.

The Board members agreed to take turns ensuring that minutes are captured since there is no Secretary seated.

When resources are available, the Borough Assembly provides funding to the Community Councils to help support non-profits that benefit their communities. Over the past few years, the Trapper Creek Community Council has asked residents to vote for the projects. Their funding has supported the Trapper Creek Elementary School, the Upper Susitna Food Pantry, upgrading the playground at the park, and other projects.