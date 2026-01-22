Updates on Toilets, Signs For Talkeetna Lakes Park

The old pit toilets from Talkeetna’s Village Park were placed in their new home at the Whigmi Trailhead in Talkeetna Lakes Park last fall.

After some refurbishment and ground work, the toilets have a new life at one of the most popular trailheads in the area. But currently only one of the two toilets is open for business.

Borough Parks Outdoor Recreation Specialist Brian Robison says the north stall is operational. But they are waiting for some specialized hardware for the handle on the south stall. He says the handle is specifically designed to be accessible. And in its current state, it could also lock people in. Once they receive the new hardware, the stall will be open to visitors.

Robison also says new temporary signs are going up on the ski-only trails to remind visitors what is allowed on which trails for the five-month season. The signs are in the middle of the trails and show that snowshoeing, dog-joring, and other activities are not allowed on the ski-only trails. He says they are reinforcement messages that help people know they’ve taken a wrong turn.

If it works, Robison says, they’ll look to install more permanent metal signs.