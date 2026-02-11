CERT Training for Upper Valley Residents

The Mat-Su Borough’s Community Emergency Response Team, or CERT, introductory training is coming up in mid-March at the Upper Susitna Community and Senior Center.

Talon Boeve with the Borough’s Office of Emergency Management says the training is open to all residents. Youth under 16 are welcome if a parent attends the training with them. Boeve says the training will be the full introductory course of 20 hours, covering disaster preparedness, local hazards, basic first aid, fire and utility safety, and team organization.

CERT members who join a team may be called to respond to emergencies before the Borough first responders show and just after disasters strike. Trapper Creek, Talkeetna, and Willow all have local CERT teams. Boeve says the teams may be called to assist with shelter setup and operation, as well as pre-planned non-disaster events. But she stresses that there is no obligation to join a local team.

Some residents have taken the training to better prepare themselves in the event of an emergency. While others build on the training with continuing education and become part of a local CERT team. Boeve says the Borough offers continuing education training directly for CERT teams focused on their topics of interest.

CERT training is free for residents. Boeve says it’s a great way to meet other helpers in the community. The training runs Saturday, March 14, Sunday, March 15, and Saturday March 21 from 9am to 5pm and ends with a disaster simulation. All training for this event will be at the Upper Susitna Community and Senior Center.

Email Talon Boeve at talon.boeve@matsugov.us or call 907.861.8316 to register.