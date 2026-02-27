Extreme Cold Cancels Trains

The Alaska Railroad announced that there are changes to the schedule this week due to extreme temperatures in Fairbanks.

The Friday southbound Aurora train, which runs from Fairbanks to Anchorage is cancelled.

As of Thursday, an Alaska Railroad representative says they are still planning to run the northbound Aurora train on Saturday to Fairbanks. They are planning to run the southbound Aurora on Sunday back to Anchorage.

The representative says the Railroad will know Friday morning if there will be changes to the weekend schedule. He also says they directly reach out to ticket holders if there are changes or cancellations.

The Alaska Railroad can be reached at 800.544.0552.