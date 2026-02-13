Ice Sculptures Create a Winter Wonderland

The 5th Annual Talkeetna Ice Festival inspired people of all ages to get outside for a variety of lively events last week. The Festival, sponsored by the Denali Arts Council, featured live music, kick sled races, a chili cook-off and more.

But the main feature of the Ice Festival was the transformation of of the village park into a winding, snowy path of ice sculptures. According to Michelle Crow, Director of the Denali Arts Council, thirty blocks of ice, each weighing 300 pounds, were placed around the park at the beginning of the Festival.

As the week progressed, the blocks of ice transformed into penguins, forest scenes and characters from popular movies, such as Star Wars and Finding Nemo.

Unusually warm temperatures plagued the carvers this year, prompting some who began with a particular vision to end up carving something else. According to the participants, the best temperature range for working with ice is between zero and twenty-five degrees. Extremely cold temperatures can make the ice brittle and temperatures above thirty-five can cause the ice to lose shape.

Despite the temperature challenges, spectators were treated to an array of ice art. The sculptures were categorized by one of three concepts: Adults using hand tools, adults using power tools, and youth carvings.

The Ice Festival wrapped up last Sunday afternoon. The Ice Sculptures will remain in the Village Park as long as Mother Nature allows.

KTNA Social Media Photos of the 2026 Talkeetna Ice Festival by Colleen Coulon Love