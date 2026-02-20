Parks Highway Culverts and Bridge Project to Continue This Year

Construction will continue this summer to replace 10 failing culverts and the bridge at Railroad Creek on the Parks Highway. According to a notice from the Alaska Department of Public Facilities and Transportation, about 200 culverts were evaluated from milepost 99 to 163 several years ago. Many of the culverts in this section of the Parks are more than 50 years old.

Ten culverts in critical need of replacement are identified as phase one of the project, with most of those located between Talkeetna and Trapper Creek. Railroad Creek Bridge located at mile 128.5 is also being replaced and is running concurrently with the first phase of culvert construction, which began last summer.

Phases 3 and 4, which are expected to replace about 14 additional culverts, are in the design stage now. Five of those culverts may need bridge crossings though that will be clarified in the design process.

Project experts will be on hand at this year’s Mat-Su Borough Transportation Fair to answer questions about the culvert and bridge design and construction projects. The Fair is February 25, 3 to 7pm at Raven Hall at the Alaska State Fairgrounds.