Residents Oppose Land Redesignation to Shooting Range in Zero Lake Area

A shooting range proposed by Mat-Su Borough District 7 Assemblymember Ron Bernier has been met with stern opposition from residents in the Zero Lake, Willow, and Houston communities at this week’s Assembly meeting.

Last year, Bernier asked that staff find parcels that could be designated for a shooting range and one was identified in the Zero Lake area. Notices are sent to property owners within a quarter mile of the proposed site. There are two residences immediately adjacent to the land. In addition, the notice was sent to the Houston Chamber of Commerce, which no longer is operational. The Willow Area Community Organization, or WACO, did not receive notice though the site is in that council area.

Many residents spoke in favor of shooting ranges in general, but none were in favor of designating this land on Zero Lake Road for a range. Residents noted the substantial funding that would be needed to upgrade the road for access to the site. In addition, trails surround the area and several residents noted their use of the land for recreation.

Assemblymember Bernier says he and staff reviewed multiple potential parcels. He notes that most of the parcels identified were in the Talkeetna area, but they were looking for areas farther south for residents to use as a range. In speaking about the Zero Lake parcel, Bernier says the site would first be mined for gravel. Then he says the range could be in the gravel pit. He notes that there is no plan for the range currently, but that it could be built if it’s designated for that use.

Following the significant public opposition voiced at the hearing, the Assembly postponed the discussion until June 2nd.