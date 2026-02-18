Su-Valley Teams Shine at Crowley Classic

The Susitna Valley Boys basketball team won top honors at the annual Crowley Classic basketball tournament, held last weekend at Su-Valley High School.

The Rams beat Huslia in their first game and then won their second match against Unalaska. Su-Valley moved on to battle Tri-Valley in the final game, defeating the Warriors, to take First Place.

Su-Valley Girls also triumphed over Huslia in their first game of the tournament. They were defeated by Unalaska in the second round and then lost a close match to Tok, to take Fourth Place.

Multiple Su-Valley athletes won awards for their performance during the three day tournament. Jayden Sliker and Lily Esmelda were named to the Girls All-Tournament Team for Su-Valley. Esmelda also won the Three Point Competition. Douglas Drover was selected for the Boys All-Tournament Team and Austin Barnard was named the Crowley Classic MVP. Maura McDaniels and Gideon Bedingfield were presented with the Heart and Hustle award, and the Susitna Valley Girls Team received the tournament’s Sportsmanship Award.