Talkeetna Library Path to be Discussed at Assembly Meeting

For several years, the Talkeetna Community Council and local residents have requested improved pedestrian access to the public library. The Mat-Su Borough Assembly will introduce an ordinance to begin planning a pathway to improve access for residents on bike or foot.

There currently is no at-grade access from the paved path on the west side of the Spur road that would allow easier crossing to the library on the east side. This proposed gravel path will be constructed directly across from South Morel Circle, just south of the library, where there is an existing at-grade access from the paved path.

The Community Council received $70,000 through a State legislative grant to be used for building the pathway. An agreement will transfer that funding from the Council to the Borough for design, permitting, and constructing the connection from the Talkeetna Spur Road to the library.

According to backup documents provided with the proposed legislation, improved sight distance at the crossing location will allow better visibility between oncoming traffic and trail users. The path will be designed and constructed to meet the US Forest Service Accessibility Standard for Trails.

This proposed ordinance will be introduced at the February 17 Assembly meeting. It is expected to be discussed at the March 3 public hearing.